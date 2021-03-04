Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $678,122.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $678,122.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.