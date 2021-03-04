Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Down 6.3%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.43. 1,931,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,522,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 551,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Acacia Research by 764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 540,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.