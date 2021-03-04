Academy Sports and Outdoors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,726 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 45,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

