Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.63% of Acadia Healthcare worth $117,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

