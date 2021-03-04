Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

XLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

XLRN traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.81. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,082. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

