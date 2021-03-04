Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.