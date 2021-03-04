Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.