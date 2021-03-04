Accor’s (ACCYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

