AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 5,255,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,687,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

