AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 5,255,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,687,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.16.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
