Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley raised Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

