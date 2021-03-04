Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $11.50. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 167,962 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.