Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.