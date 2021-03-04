Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.
Acme United Company Profile
