Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 625,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,410,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

