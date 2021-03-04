Actinium One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,677.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $397,101.32 and $19,677.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,031,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.