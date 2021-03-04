Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $940,436.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.03169571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00372522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.01043083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00445405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00372789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00249071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.