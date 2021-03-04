Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Down 8.4%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,479,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 918,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

