Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Raised to $60.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of ADPT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 20,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,408. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

