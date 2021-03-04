Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 5,539 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

