Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 5,539 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51.
NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.