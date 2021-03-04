Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $175,305.70 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70.

ADUS stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.