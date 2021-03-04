Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $175,305.70 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70.
ADUS stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.