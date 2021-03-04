Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Laurie Manning Sells 1,035 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $93.01. 94,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

