AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.04 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $81.58 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,623,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,480,591 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

