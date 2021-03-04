adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.91 ($328.13).

Shares of ETR:ADS traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €289.50 ($340.59). The stock had a trading volume of 392,201 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €283.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €278.59. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

