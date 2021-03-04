ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 5.1%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. 3,450,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,039,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

