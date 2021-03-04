Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,147 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Adobe worth $1,753,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.74. 128,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

