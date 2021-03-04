Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.