Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

