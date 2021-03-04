Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,327.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 289,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,982,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

