Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

