Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,765 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NYSE PKI opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.