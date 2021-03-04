Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,197 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $46,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

