Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 25,290 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

