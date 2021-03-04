Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,967,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,774,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.