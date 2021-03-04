Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

