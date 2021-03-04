Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.
STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.
