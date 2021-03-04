Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.88 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.