Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Entergy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Entergy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $128.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.