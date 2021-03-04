Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809 over the last three months.

PINS stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

