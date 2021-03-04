Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 594.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Insiders have sold 1,931,671 shares of company stock worth $195,937,587 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,999.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

