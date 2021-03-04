Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 23,778.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

