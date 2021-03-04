Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $300.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.74 and a 200 day moving average of $283.74. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.