Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.