Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $295.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.54 and its 200-day moving average is $343.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

