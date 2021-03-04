Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 44,866 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.