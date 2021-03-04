Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,707 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

