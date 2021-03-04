Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 63,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

