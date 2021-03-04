Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $326.53 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.