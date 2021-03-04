Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $171.66 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

