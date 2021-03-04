Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

