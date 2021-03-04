Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.11 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.