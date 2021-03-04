Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,974 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $190,327.80. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

