Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

