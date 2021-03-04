Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 52,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.